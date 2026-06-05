Trinidad and Tobago: 70-year-old man found dead in Marabella drain, Police investigate

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 70-year-old man, Nanlal Bickram, was found dead in a concrete drain in Marabella on Saturday night. His son discovered the body and called the police, who have launched an investigation.

The victim has been identified as Nanlal Bickram, 70, resident of Arch Street Extension, Vistabella. He was a retired labourer.

According to police reports, the discovery of the body was made on Sunday, at around 11:10 p.m., when the aggrieved and concerned son of the victim, who was unable to locate his father since Saturday, decided to search for him alone.

While the individual was conducting a search, he discovered his father's slippers and moved further where he noticed blood on the edge of the drain structure. Following the further search, he ultimately found his father lying face-down in the water at roughly 11:45 p.m.

Following the discovery, he immediately contacted the officers attached to the Marabella CID and reported about the discovery of his father’s dead body in a river and drainage channel near Andre Avenue, Marabella.

Acting on the reports, the officers immediately responded to the scene and on arrival they met the victim's son who directed them to the place where the body was discovered. Upon reaching the place the officers noticed the lifeless body of a male in a drainage and removed it with the help of fire officers.

After taking out the body, the officers discovered an injury to his forehead along with the traces of blood. The District Medical officer later visited the scene and officially pronounced the victim Bickram dead shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The body of the male was then transported to the Forensic Science Centre where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the death. The Crime scene investigators then processed the scene to gather evidence.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the man. The officers are actively probing the matter to determine whether any foul play was involved or not.