Annotto Bay man injured in shooting during home invasion

Jamaica: The police section of the Saint Mary Parish of the island nation is probing a case of the shooting against a man who was left injured in the confrontation at his house in Annotto Bay. The male victim was attacked by two suspects during the home invasion on the night of Tuesday, 16 July, around 11:05 pm. The child of the victim was also in the house at the time of the incident, who was reportedly not harmed.

The criminal act of the shooting attack in Annotto Bay during the home invasion was targeted at the 44-year-old man, who is identified in the police reports. The injured victim, in his forties, is identified as a local resident of the Saint Mary parish in Jamaica, who owns the house where he was attacked. The victim is a furniture maker in his field of occupation.

As per the provided details on the shooting case in Annotto Bay, the victim man was available in the house along with his child when the crime was executed by the suspects. It is said that at the time of the night, the two suspects entered the private property without authority while the victim was allegedly going to bed. The entry was made into the house by the suspect from a door that was left unlocked.

It is mentioned in the reports that one of the two assistants was armed with a gun at the time, which he used against the victim father. As the suspect invaded the house, who went to the victim and raised the gun in his direction. The victim observed some weird sound near him, after which he observed a gun pointed at his face.

Reportedly, the victim man refused to go back foot against the armed assailant and started a tussle. As the struggle was observed by the victim, the other suspect entered the scene and attacked the owner of the house. In the physical confrontation, the victim man suffered a hit on his head and also got shot in the act. Immediately within moments, the two suspects left the wounded man and fled from the scene after the attack.

Subsequently, the injured man managed to grab some help as the incident was noticed around. The wounded man of the shooting attack was helped to arrive at the Annotto Bay hospital under medical observation. The man received treatment for his wounds. The man was shot by the armed suspect in his left arm. The police department was contacted, who took charge and responded with the investigation to find the assailants. No motive is situated with the attack for now.