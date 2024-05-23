Ewarton murder case: 22-year-old man shot at his home

Jamaica: A case of murder in Ewarton is under investigation by the law enforcement department of Jamaica. In the case, a 22-year-old male victim was found dead in his house with gunshot wounds on the night of Tuesday, 21 May, around 08:00 pm.

The deceased man of the Ewarton murder case is identified as Eratteen Christie, which is his documented name. Eratteen Christie was a labourer by profession who lived in the neighbourhood of Nutshell in Orangefield, Ewarton. Ewarton is a town of Saint Catherine, a parish of Jamaica situated on the southeastern side of the island.

As per the reports, the victim man was found dead on the day after 08:00 pm when he was at his home. It is said that the victim received a call and he was seen meeting two individuals out on his property before he was found dead. The assumption is that the two individuals can be the potential culprits of the murder.

It is mentioned that the murder incident was noticed by the local people in the neighbourhood of Ewarton. It is said that the crime was executed with a firearm and the sound of shooting was heard by the residents around the site. The local people went out for an investigation and found bleeding from his wounds of gunshots at his home.

Instantly, the fatal act of shooting in the locality was reported to the law enforcement department. The police officers from the responsible unit in the region took charge after getting the report of a crime in their area. The assigned police officers arrived at the location and seized the area after confirming the report of the murder in Ewarton.

The investigation officers initiated the investigation process to collect evidence that could be relevant to the case. The body of the victim was found lying face down on the floor which was covered with blood flowing from his own wounds. The victim suffered multiple gunshots over his upper body which became the reason for his death.

Subsequently, the body of the victim was examined and the pronouncement was made after which the dead body was assisted to the forensics for post-mortem. The investigation is actively being conducted by the police officers of the Linstead Criminal Investigation Branch. The officers are trying to find the suspects involved in the murder of the man. The reason behind the crime also needs to be known.