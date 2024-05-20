Stabbing accused shot and injured in Saint Ann police encounter

30-year-old man got shot and injured in an encounter with police in Saint Ann while attacking another individual with a knife on 19 May.

Jamaica: A 30-year-old man got shot and injured in an encounter with police officers in the locality along White River in Saint Ann parish. The injured man was allegedly attacking another individual with a knife which police officers spotted on the evening of Sunday, 19 May, around 05:00 pm.

As per the reports, the action was taken by a team of police officers who were on surveillance duty in the locality of Saint Ann, a parish of Jamaica located on the northern side of the island. On the day, the police officers spotted some suspicious activity in the locality along White River on which they took charge.

It is mentioned that the police officers on duty saw the attacker man who was armed with a sharp knife. The accused was trying to stab another man with a knife in his hand over a dispute. The officers immediately made their way to the crime spot and intervened to take control of the situation by avoiding serious crime.

However, as the situation in Saint Ann went out of control while the attacker was not taking a back step, the police officers pulled out their licensed service gun during the encounter. In the process of saving the victim’s life, the police officers fired in the direction of the accused to disarm him.

It is said that in the firing the attacker man got hit and left injured at the spot. Straight after, the police officers took a step forward and confirmed the safety of the victim. The lawmen collected the knife which was used by the accused for committing a failed criminal act.

After that, the injured man from the police encounter was instantly guided to the Saint Ann Bay Hospital under medical observation for a check-up. In the hospital, the accused man was attended by medical staff and examined after which he was admitted for treatment.

In the sources, it is disclosed that the 30-year-old injured accused of the Saint Ann police encounter is a resident of the Exchange locality in the parish. The man is kept under police surveillance. Further proceedings will be continued against the accused after the treatment.

Meanwhile, after the information of the shooting encounter in Saint Ann was passed to the police department, the investigation was initiated around the circumstances. The case is overtaken by the assigned officers of the Independent Commission of Investigations, who are continuing the inquiries into the case.