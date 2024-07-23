Portmore police probing murder of 31-year-old man by shooting.

Jamaica: The investigation is active by the Portmore police department on the case of another murder of a male victim at his house in the south division of the parish. The crime was recorded against the 31-year-old man in the Saint Catherine parish on Sunday, 21 July. The man was killed in a fatal shooting attack by armed assailants, who are unidentified.

The deceased man, who was targeted at his house by the unknown assailants as per the registered Portmore murder case, is disclosed as a resident of the Saint Catherine parish in Jamaica. The man in his early thirties is mentioned in the report by his documented name, Nathaniel Watt.

The dead victim of the fatal shooting, Nathaniel Watt, lived at his owned property in the parish, which is situated in the locality of Two West in Greater Portmore. On the same property, the man was ambushed by unknown armed assailants on the day, and the fatal crime was executed, which eventually became the reason for his death.

As per the available information about the case of murder by shooting in the Greater Portmore region, the victim man was at his residence at the time when the man was shot and killed. While the victim was available at his place, he was approached by his killers who attacked him, after which his death was explored.

The law protection department of the region was notified about the criminal act by the first explorers of fatal incidents in the locality. The act of shooting was observed by the neighbouring residents of the settlement. The armed culprits involved in the crime are not suspected yet as the assailants fled from the site immediately after leaving the victim with fatal wounds.

After receiving the information about the shooting incident in the area of Greater Portmore, the police department assigned officers who visited the crime scene and confirmed the report. The responding team spotted the victim lying with gunshot wounds on the ground. The man was covered with blood of his own.

Subsequently, the investigation was started, and the victim man was pronounced dead after the examination of the body. The site of the fatal shooting was sealed, and the area was searched for relevant clues. The case of murder by shooting is under probe by the officers of the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch.