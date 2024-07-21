Saint Catherine: triple murder accused jailed for 29 years

Jamaica: One of the accused men who was held by the police department after a triple murder in Saint Catherine is now marked guilty by the court. The guilty man is ordered for the imprisonment of twenty-nine years on Friday, 19 July. The case in which a man was under trial took place in 2021 when a family of three members was shot and killed.

The guilty criminal of the triple murder case of 2021 in Saint Catherine, Jamaica, is disclosed as a 25-year-old man. The man is mentioned as Oral Jobson in the reports. Oral Jobson was ordered for the total imprisonment of thirty-two years, which was reduced by three years as the man was already in police custody for the same period of time.

As per the details noted in the Saint Catherine triple murder case, the guilty man was with a group of assailants on the night of the crime against a family. The fatal act was recorded on 09 July 2021, when the family of three members were at their home. It is said that the family was just about to sleep after they returned from a game night.

At the beginning hour of the day, at nearly 12:20 am, the group of assailants knocked on the door of the victim family. The assailants claimed to be members of the police department to get access to the house. Anyhow, the victims understood that it was a trap, and they refused to open the door. The assailants forced themselves inside the house by breaking the door after which the fatal shooting was executed.

The victim family members were fatally shot, which led to their deaths. The three deceased were Identified in the registered case of triple murder at the home of the local residents of Saint Catherine parish. The dead victims were 42-year-old Taffa Williams, 25-year-old Rasheed Vassell, and 24-year-old Jason Mighty.

It is said that the guilty man, Oral Jobson, who was around 22 years old at that time, was also part of armed assailants. After the killings, when information was passed to the police department and the investigation was started, the statement of an eyewitness was recorded, which led to the arrest of Oral Jobson after identification. The other criminals involved in the murder were not traced.

Oral Jobson was subsequently charged for the committed offence, including a triple murder in Saint Catherine, after which he was continuously kept in police custody during trials. The case was heard by Justice Dale Palmer, who passed the verdict against the accused man after analysing the arguments and evidence. It was also noted that the culprit had already been found guilty in his gun court trial on 01 March.

Reportedly, the prosecution side demanded forty-five years of imprisonment for the accused, as all evidence of the fatal crime was against him. However, Jobson’s lawyer asked to leave the accused with a maximum of forty years of imprisonment. Carlton Collman, the lawyer of the accused, mentioned in the court that his client had no past record of any kind of offence.

Carlton Collman asked the judge of the court to keep good character of Oral Jobson in consideration and also that he was very young at the time of the Incident. The judge finally made his verdict in the ongoing case and ended up passing the order of twenty-nine years of imprisonment for the accused, quoting his early twenties age.

The culprit was also sentenced for possessing an illegal lethal weapon, for which he was laid with thirteen years of imprisonment separately. However, the judge ordered that the sentence be run concurrently with the sentence of a triple murder case in Saint Catherine.