Hanover police shot and killed a wanted criminal in encounter

Jamaica: The information of a shooting encounter involving police officers is reported by the law enforcement department in which a wanted male criminal was killed in the locality of the Hanover parish. The incident of the fatal face-off in the Forest district was followed after the confrontation between the suspect and the policemen during the daylight of Thursday, 18 July, around 01:09 pm.

The dead individual in the case of a shooting encounter by police officers in the Hanover parish of Jamaica is identified in the police reports. The deceased man is mentioned in the reports by his documented name, Remearo McCallum, who was otherwise called by the known people as Macky. Remearo McCallum was a local resident of Hanover, who lived at a property in the Cold Spring district of Ramble.

As per the reports on the police encounter case of shooting in Hanover, the man who lost his life was tagged as the offender in the criminal record for the authorities. It is said the man was wanted by the police department and was accused of multiple offences, he was finally ambushed on the day of the incident. The dedicated team of police officers found the wanted man in the Forest district after acting on the intelligence-based information, which led to the fatal shooting.

The time of the fatal shooting encounter in Hanover was mentioned in the reports at nearly 01:09 pm. It is mentioned that the wanted criminal and the responding team of police officers faced each other when the operation was executed in the region. Allegedly, Remearo McCallum challenged the police officers, which threatened them for their lives.

The police officers eventually pulled out their service guns against the wanted man and launched an attack that wounded the criminal and left him dead. Subsequently, the information about the shooting encounter in Hanover and the death of the wanted man was passed to the department. The scene of the shooting was also seized, and an examination of the site was also conducted.

Reportedly, the investigation team collected a pistol of nine mm calibre with a magazine fitted with one nine mm ammunition from the site, and it was seized. The details of the incident are not confirmed by the police department for now. The case is under the investigation process by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau. The Independent Commission of Investigations is also involved in the probing of the Hanover encounter.