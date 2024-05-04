Bail granted to accused in Point Fortin sexual assault case

63-year-old man given a bail grant by the high court in the case of sexual assault in Point Fortin against a minor on 01 May.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 63-year-old man, who is a driver by profession, was given a bail grant by the high court in the case for multiple offences of sexual assault in the Point Fortin district. The accused was bailed for four hundred thousand dollars in surety after the hearing in court for the offence against a minor on Wednesday, 01 May.

The accused senior citizen is said to be known by his documented name as Issac John. The old man is Identified as a resident of Guapo, a neighbourhood of Trinidad in the southwestern part of the island. The man is laid with multiple accusations of sexual offences against a female of a minor category.

As per the reports, the act of sexual assault on a minor girl was recorded on Monday, 29 April, when the victim boarded a motor vehicle in Point Fortin. It is said that the victim girl wanted to go back to her home for which he took a ride, the vehicle she took was allegedly driven. By the accused man.

It is mentioned by the police department that on the day the accused man took a different path instead of dropping the girl at her destination. The suspect without permission of the victim headed the vehicle towards a bushy area along Field Road where the alleged offence was committed on the day.

However, the report against the suspect was filed by the victim girl to the police department. The officers on duty took charge in response to the complaint of sexual assault in Point Fortin, a district of Trinidad in the southwestern part of the island. Subsequently, the accused man was booked by the police officers for accusations in the case.

Eventually, the investigating officers laid the old man with counts of charges for committing offences against the minor. The man was charged after the proceedings with sexual touching, kidnapping of a minor girl, and two counts of sexual penetration. Under the same charges, the case was made against him and was scheduled for an appearance in court.

In the court, the judge heard the reasoning of two sides in relevance to the case after which the order was passed to grant the accused man with bail. The bail was given against the submission of four hundred thousand dollars sum amount in surety. The accused is also laid with some conditions by the master of the high court which needed to be fulfilled by the man to sustain the bail.

The high court ordered the accused man, not to leave his Guapo address. He is also ordered, not to try to contact the complainant or any other individual involved in the case. The man also needed to report two times a week to the Guapo Police Station. The next date of appearance in the court is scheduled for 09 January 2025.