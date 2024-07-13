Penal man suicide recorded as third case this week in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: The twin island federation in the Caribbean Sea recorded its third case of suicide in a week, this time in a locality of Penal. The incident was reported to the police department in which the body of a 21-year-old man was found lifeless and hanged by the neck. It is said that the discovery of death was made by the sister of the dead man on the morning of Thursday, 11 July, around 05:00 am.

The dead young man in the case of Penal suicide case is disclosed to be a local resident of the town in Trinidad. The deceased who killed himself is named in the reports by his documented identity as Shiva Mahadeo. Shiva Mahadeo lived in a property along Digity Road in Transfer Village, where he committed suicide.

As per the disclosed details about the suicide case in Penal, the older sister of the victim was with him in the house when the incident took place. It is said that the sister of the victim had no idea about the tendency of his brother to kill himself. The sister stated that the last time she saw the man alive was on the night of the previous day.

In the statement given by the sister of the dead man, she had her last conversation with her brother at nearly 11:00 pm on Wednesday, 10 July, when Shiva Mahadeo told her that he was going to sleep. The sister checked for his brother on the next morning after waking up, when she found the man dead, who committed suicide.

Reportedly, the dead man was found hanging in his room by his neck with a strap tied to the rafter. The sister somehow managed to take the man to the ground by cutting the strap but found that the body of the victim was already lifeless. Straight after, the information about suicide in Penal was given to the police department by the older sister.

The regional unit of the law enforcement department collected the information and took charge of it in response. A team of police officers, along with the designated medical officer, arrived at the mentioned address of Penal House to take note of the incident of suicide. The dead body of the man was examined while the scene was seized for the investigation.

The last case of suicide before Penal in the country was observed on Tuesday, 09 July. In that incident, a 28-year-old man named Jivaun Andrews committed suicide at his home in Penguin Avenue, Maloney Gardens, D’Abadie. The first suicide case of the week was reported on Monday, 08 July, were a 54-year-old man named Russell Ragoonanan killed himself in Orchid Gardens, Wellington Road, Debe.