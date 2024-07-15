Coast Guard officer and two other killed in Cunupia triple murder

Trinidad and Tobago: The nation of two island federation records another case of triple murder in a locality of Cunupia. In the criminal act, three male victims were killed by two armed assailants in a fatal shooting attack on Sunday, 14 July. Among the dead victims, one was a serving member of the Coast Guard unit, who was attacked at a restaurant in the town.

The two dead victims among the three in the triple murder case of Cunupia, Trinidad, are identified in the reports, while the details of the third victim are still a matter to be discovered. Among the two identified dead victims, one was a 23-year-old man named Jah Marley Goddard, while the other was a 24-year-old man named Dave Lyons. Dave Lyons was a Coast Guard officer by profession.

As per the available information about the recent triple murder case, the victims were targeted by the assailants while they were at a restaurant situated along the Southern Main Road in Cunupia. It is said that the three victims were about to leave the food place when a motor vehicle arrived at the scene, and an unexpected life-taking attack was launched against the three men.

It is mentioned in the reports that the motor vehicle was occupied by the two male suspects who were armed with firearms. The firearms that assailants were possessing were not regular guns but rifles of large calibre. As the victims came out of the restaurant, the assailants approached them in aggression and pointed rifles against them, shooting the trio multiple times over their bodies.

As the firing started, all the people around the place and inside the restaurant were threatened and fearful for their lives. Everybody started looking for shelter to protect themselves from the open fire. As the lethal act came to an end, the people came out and found the three male victims wounded at the site. The assailants instantly left the site after executing the fatal attack in their motor car.

The police department soon got the information of the triple murder by shooting outside a restaurant in Cunupia. A team of police officers instantly marched towards the crime scene after receiving the information and protected the area. The ordinary people were blocked from entering the restricted area to protect the traces of clues.

Subsequently, the victims were examined and later declared dead officially after the check-up. The crime scene was investigated by the responding officers, and inquiries were conducted from the people who witnessed the crime. The operation to find the culprit of the crime is under the execution by the assigned police team.

It is disclosed that the victim, Jah Marley Goddard, was a informer of the deceased Coast Guard officers. One the day of the triple murder in Cunupia, the informer was there to provide clues on one other murder case. It is found that the actual target of the assailants was Goddard and two other individuals just became the victim of collateral damage.