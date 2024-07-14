Tarouba businesswoman killed by shooting outside Toyota office

Trinidad and Tobago: A businesswoman was attacked fatally by unknown armed assailants at the compound of the south office of Toyota in Tarouba. The unlawful incident was reported against the female victim, which took her life on Saturday, 13 July. The criminal act is assumed to be a result of an attempted robbery, as the suspect took the handbag of the victim with them.

Carissa Ramrattan is the official name of the dead woman in documents, who got hospitalised and eventually lost her life due to the targeted shooting incident. The deceased victim of the life-taking attack in Tarouba was a businesswoman, who lived in a neighbourhood of Rio Claro, Trinidad.

As per the information collected through sources about the killing of a businesswoman in Tarouba, the victim had gone out for some time when the assailants ambushed her. It is said that the lady was returning from the South Park Mall near the locality after getting something to eat.

It is mentioned that while the woman was in the compound of the property, a motor vehicle of silver colour arrived at the place, which was occupied by the offenders. Straight after, the unknown assailants emerged out of the motor vehicle with lethal weapons in their hands and targeted the victim businеsswoman.

Subsequently, in the locality of Tarouba, in front of Toyota’s office, the businеsswoman was shot by armed assailants in an open shooting attack, which eventually left her dead. Meanwhile, the unknown gunmen grabbed the handbag of the wounded lady and left the crime scene in their car after fulfilling their intention.

As the unexpected shooting on the woman came to an end, the people at the place came to assure the injured victim. The lady was covered with the blood flowing from her gunshot wounds over her body. Immediately, the bleeding woman was helped to reach the San Fernando General Hospital for medical assistance.

The police department responded and took charge of the Tarouba shooting case on a businesswoman, after getting informed. The crime scene of Toyota’s south office was sealed by the responding team of police officers in order to conduct the investigation. The staff of the palace along with customers were allowed to leave the site after executing the inquiry.

Amid the investigation, the business of the place was also closed. The police officers refused to share any information at the Tarouba crime scene, where the family of the businesswoman also refused to get interviewed. It is known that the victim woman was involved in the business along with her family.

The hospital staff later pronounced the victim of the shooting as deceased, and the dead body was handed over to the police department. Just a few days ago, the lady celebrated her first marriage anniversary. The investigation unit of the police department examined the crime scene and is now conducting an operation to find the culprits.