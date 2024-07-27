5 held with illegal possessions in Operation Hurricane

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department shared the details of Operation Hurricane, which was executed by the officers of the North Central Division. The targeted exercise led the dedicated team of police officers to different sites in the division, which led to the arrest of five suspect. Illegal possession like firearms, ammunition and marijuana were also seized in the intelligence-led action.

The Operation Hurricane was executed by the assigned officers from the divisional department on the island of Trinidad. The exercise was conducted from the night of Thursday, 25 July, around 10:00 pm to the early morning of Friday, 26 July, around 04:00 am. The suspects who were arrested during the exercises by the assigned officers were disclosed to be in the age range of late teenage to mid-forties.

As per the shared details on Operation Hurricane by the police department, the exercise was the result of information collected by the authorities on criminal activities in the nation. The police officers had credible information about the unlawful happening in the locality, after which the mission was launched. The arrest of culprits and finding of the illegal possession made the operation successful.

It is mentioned in the reports that a party of police officers among all assigned teams took charge in the locality along Wellington Street in the town of Saint Joseph. The officers conducted a search in the area in which the suspect was caught. The suspect is identified as a 22-year-old man who is a resident of the locality. The man was found possessing an illegal lethal weapon, which was a Glock 17 Pistol.

The man in his early twenties did not have any legal document of license to carry the firearm or ammunition, after which he was arrested for the offence. The pistol carried by the suspect contained eighteen counts of nine mm ammunition, which were seized. It is also disclosed that the suspect has already been laid with relevant charges.

The other assigned team of officers in Operation Hurricane proceeded to the locality of Saint Augustine at an address along Benny Lane. The part of the mission was also focused on individuals of interest in the region who were arrested after the action was taken by the police officers. The three individuals were held by the officers in Saint Augustine were found with the possession of a quantity of marijuana.

The marijuana discovered by the police officers on the day weighed around four hundred and five grams. The illegal possession was immediately seized and taken to the police station with the accused individuals, who were taken into custody. Among the held suspects one was a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man.

The fifth suspect was held by the police in the locality along Sellier Street in Saint Joseph and was found breaching the conditions laid on him by the court for his bail. The man was already facing trials in a case, in which he was caught with unauthorised ammunition and for larceny motor vehicles. The Operation Hurricane was supervised by Senior Superintendent Henry and ASP Lynch.