Trinidad and Tobago Police destroys over 2M ammunition

Trinidad and Tobago: The two island nations’s police departments executed an ammunition destruction drive, which was disclosed by the authorities. The action was taken by the police authority on Thursday, 25 July, in which more than two million counts of assorted ammunition were destroyed. All the ammunition were seized by the police officers through different operations around the nation.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service destroyed the amount of collected ammunition by open-pit burning, which contained different kinds of bullets. The ammunition included seized, confiscated, and aged rounds. The step taken by the police authority is also mentioned as a part of a global initiative to control crime for the betterment and safety of society.

The action of the police authority was in cooperation with the Global Firearms Framework for Through-life Conventional Ammunition Management of the United Nations. The initiative was employed by the global gathering and was intended to ensure the security and safety of conventional ammunition throughout its lifecycle.

The mission targeted to take control of the production and use of ammunition from manufacture to their eventual disposal, including pre transfer, transfer, relocation, transport, stockpiling, and recovery. The task of destroying the illegal ammunition was performed by the police department in the collaboration of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

The destruction drive was conducted by the authorities at the Camp Omega in Chaguaramas, under the supervision of the Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security and the Mines Advisory Group. Military Liaison Officer and Lieutenant Commander Jedd Corbie were also on the ground to supervise the event.

The senior-level officers of the authorities were also part of the event. The drive was attended by Natasha George, the Administration and Operational Support; Darryl Daniel, Chief of Defence Staff; Harriet Cross, British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago; Candice Bond, United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago; Earl Harris, Assistant Director of CARICOM IMPACS, Darren Cormack, Chief Executive Officer of MAG, and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

It is mentioned by the authorities that the ammunition destruction drive is a demonstration of the commitment of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, which is to avoid the possession of legal ammunition and its diversion.