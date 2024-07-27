25-year-old man pleaded guilty for larceny in Barrackpore

Trinidad and Tobago: The High Court of the Twin Island Federation observed a case of larceny and housebreaking by a male suspect in the locality of Barrackpore. The accused man was held and presented in the court for the trial on Thursday, 25 July. The man pleaded guilty to the crime and was remanded into police custody.

The case of larceny and housebreaking in Barrackpore, Trinidad, was rooted on Tuesday, 23 July, when the offence was committed by the accused man. The suspect in the case is identified by the police officers and is mentioned in the police reports as a 25-year-old man. The man is disclosed to be a labourer in his field of occupation.

The identity of the accused man is mentioned in the details, as per which his documented name is Kapil Ramroop. Kapil Ramroop is a local resident of a settlement in Barrackpore. The case against the suspected man, Kapil Ramroop, was heard by Sarah De Silva, the master of the high court. Justice Sarah De Silva heard the argument in favour and against the suspect, after which the lawful words were marked.

As per the available information in the case of the larceny and housebreaking in Barrackpore, the offence was executed by the suspect on the day at a address located along Reece Road in the town. It is mentioned that the victim was not at his house at the time of the unlawful act. While the victim was away, the suspect entered in his house without any authority and looted the place.

As per the statement of the victim to the police department, the man left his own house locked in the evening time of day at around 05:30 pm. The victim said that the offence was explored by him when he returned home during the night time at nearly 11:00 pm. As the victim came back, he observed that his house was ransacked.

As the crime was explored, the victim notified the police department about the act of larceny and housebreaking at his Barrackpore house. It was also disclosed by the victim that he lost around one thousand dollars in cash and a quantity of jewellery whose value is not known. The police officer of the Barrackpore department took charge of the case and started an investigation.

The probing of the matter by the investigating police team from the Barrackpore Police Station led to the arrest of the suspect. The stolen items were seized by the police officers as evidence of the crime, after which the man was taken into custody and laid with the relevant charges for the committed offence. The next appearance for the accused in the court for sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, 31 July.