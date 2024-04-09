PM Terrance Drew visits St Peter’s, monitors progress of refurbishment of health centre

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew visited multiple areas of St Peter’s to monitor the entire situation and assess the ongoing construction works on Monday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew visited multiple areas of St Peter’s to monitor the entire situation and assess the ongoing construction works on Monday. He went to local businesses, the health centre and other community centres to meet with the citizens.

He shared glimpses and said that the visit was successful as he got aware about the progress on the refurbishment work which is taking place at several health centres and community centre where the celebration for Easter was held.

PM Dr Terrance Drew also monitored the work being done on the St Peter’s main road and said that the work is progressing at the rapid pace. He also criticized the previous administration for ignoring the project which was essential for the progress and development of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew also encouraged the local business people and children for the growth and development of St Kits and Nevis and said that they are the future.

He said,” Finally, I went to monitor the work being done on the St. Peter’s main road, a road that was previously ignored by the previous administration.”

PM Drew added that the people will soon have a rehabilitated road network through this project, which is a great milestone for the labour administration.

In addition, the prime minister assessed the water situation at the community and said that the administration has been taking efficient steps to curtail the water shortage.

He also extended gratitude to Dilon Edmeade for coordinating water delivery to the citizens of St Peter’s. PM Dr Drew added that the water shortage was caused by the lack of rainfall, which was caused by climate change. Climate change is uncontrollable, and efficient actions have not been taking place, causing the suffering of the small island states like St Kitts and Nevis.

However, in these tough situations, the government took strategic solutions as Prime Minister Drew said, ”Water is life.” As part of their efforts, the government quickly provided drill in Cayon and the construction of the desal plant has also been started at Canada Estate.

In addition to that, the government also purchased water from the Marriott Hotel to mitigate the water shortage in the community. PM Drew asserted that his administration will soon start the 2-million-gallon desal plant, which will effectively cater to the issues of the water shortage.

The government has also been preparing to establish a factory to produce water tanks which will provide sufficient water supply to the different communities of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew added,” This government is responding to this critical need. Absolutely nothing was started by the Unity government. While this is not a blame game the truth must be known.”