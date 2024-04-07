PM Terrance Drew recalls moments from special dinner for Most Remarkable Teens of 2023 cohort

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recalled the moments in the special dinner for the Most Remarkable Teens of St Kitts and Nevis from the 2023 cohort.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recalled the moments from the special dinner for the Most Remarkable Teens of St Kitts and Nevis from the 2023 cohort. He expressed pleasure and said these wonderful young people have contributed significantly to the nation’s development.

The event was held on Saturday last week at the residence of Prime Minister Dr Drew where his wife Diani Prince-Drew warmly greeted the teens. He said that the event was hosted to celebrate the achievement of these teens who played an effective role in engaging and empowering the Federation.

The dinner was one of the traditions followed by Prime Minister Drew every year to honour the exceptional teens of St Kitts and Nevis. The dinner also outlined the opportunity of the dialogue exchange between teens and the prime minister.

The dinner also served as the platform for the sharing of the young mind’s perceptional on national, regional and global issues. PM Drew expressed his admiration for these teens and said that it is always enlightening to listen to their perspectives and ideas as they are signifcant for the building of the Federation for better tomorrow.

During the event, the PM also addressed the teens and encouraged them to develop a project that would help the country realise its agenda of becoming a sustainable island state. He also outlined $25,000 towards the project and said that it would rephrase St Kitts and Nevis into a better and growing space.

He said that the idea of a sustainable island state would accelerate the SDGs and enhance their resiliency approach towards the severe global challenges. PM Drew mentioned that the investment would enhance their steps in ensuring the development of St Kitts and Nevis.

Each year, several categories have been decided to nominate the teens which include Youth Activism, Entrepreneurship, Academics, Sports, and Volunteerism. The nomination started on March 22 and will run through May 24 every year. Deserving teenage are being honoured at the event and special sitting of the National Assembly is also used to honour the successful 25 most remarkable teens in St Kitts and Nevis.