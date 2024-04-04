PM Terrance Drew expresses solidarity following quake in Taiwan, shares conditions of citizens

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared the situation of the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis residing in Taiwan following the passage of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared the situation of the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis residing in Taiwan following the passage of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake. He extended prayers and solidarity for the country and hoped for a quick recovery.

He outlined that the people of St Kitts and Nevis residing in Taiwan are safe and living in secure places. Regarding this, PM Drew also reached out to Donya Francis, the Federation’s Ambassador to Taiwan to get an update about the status and well-being of the nations there.

He said that the Ambassador told him that the citizens are safe and conditions are still chaotic, but the government is adopting every rescue measure for the protection of the citizens.

Prime Minister Drew also spoke to Ambassador Michael Lin and got an update that there are now 7 confirmed deaths, 736 injuries, and 77 persons who were rescued. He said,” Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Taiwan at this time. Our citizens continue to be safe.”

Taiwan was hard hit by an earthquake on Tuesday which is also considered the most powerful in 25 years. It caused devastation on the country’s east coast and severely impacted infrastructure in the Mountainous region of Hualien and the capital city of Taipei.

With the natural calamity, the country experienced severe landslides and devastated some buildings, causing the deaths of the people.

Prime Minister Dr Drew also hoped for the soon recovery of the country and said that the citizens should remain safe. He said that the prayers are going on for the safety and protection of the people of Taiwan and he also wished them well.

He also asserted that the government of St Kitts and Nevis will provide sufficient details to the people about their loved ones residing in Taiwan and ensure their safety. He also extended support for Taiwan and said that they would assist the country in its tough time.