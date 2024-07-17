PM Skerrit Demands Climate Action, commits $1 Million support to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Dominica: During his recent visit to the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica addressed an international concern highlighting the negligence of the developed world in climate change.

The prime minister during his speech at the press conference at the Argyle international airport stated the urgent need for global action and support for countries that bear the climate related disasters every year suffering from millions of damages.

Prime minister Skerrit along with the prime minister of saint Vincent and Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves stated that countries in the wider Caribbean have been addressing the issue of the climate change since decades but no support or effective measures has been taken yet.

“We have been speaking about the issue of climate change and its negative impact on our society, our lives, and our livelihoods for many decades now,” Skerrit stated. “There is recognition of their responsibility, but not the fulfilment of their promises.”

The prime minister during his speech also detailed the immense challenges faced by the Caribbean nation in the aftermath of these natural disasters. PM also highlighted the financial strain of recovery efforts that Dominica is experiencing currently revealing that 85% of the debt is caused through the rebuilding efforts after these disasters. Skerrit also called for a united effort within the Caribbean and all sectors of the society to come together and demand for climate justice.

“The issue of climate change and its impact is affecting every one of us, but we are not hearing the voices of advocacy from the various sectors of society, not from the private sector, not from civil society, and not from the church in a consistent manner.” said the PM.

Skerrit also emphasized the differentiation in response to various global crisis, stating that large sums of money have been sent for the conflicts in Ukraine. He questioned that why not the same amount has been directed for the climatic disaster that the small island developing states experience.

“I have no problem with a country deciding to raise billions of dollars for Ukraine, which is waging a war. But what about us, who are caught up in a war we did not start?” he emphasized.

He went on to say that they were in Paris in 2015 when they reached an agreement, and that agreement contained promises that they have yet to see fulfilled. As a result, Skerrit requested that all citizens have the opportunity to address the international community since climatic injustice is similar to slavery and the injustices of slavery during that time.

PM Skerrit also announced a $1 million of contribution to Saint Vincent and Grenadines on behalf of Dominica for the climatic disaster. The amount will help Grenada in exclusively managing their expenses throughout the recovery efforts. This gesture from the prime minister underscores the mutual support the Caribbean nations hold and a need for collective action in respect to the climate change.

Notably, PM Skerrit travelled to St Vincent and the Grenadines with the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew, and the Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, to tour the afflicted areas following Hurricane Beryl.