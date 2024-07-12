Pierre emphasizes the need for climate change following his visit to Grenada

The prime minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre emphasized the importance of climate change and adaptation since his recent visit to the Carriacou, Grenada with other Caribbean leaders.

The prime minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, and the prime minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew joined Pierre on this crucial visit. The presence of all the leaders together signifies strong ties and collective commitment among them to overcome the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl.

The visit which was facilitated by Dickon Mitchell, the prime minister of Grenada included in-person interactions with the victims of the hurricane. This visit also provided an opportunity for the ministers to experience the problems faced by the country in this tough time.

The prime minister in his post stated the ministers from the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM) were among the first to respond to the incident.

“I would like to thank Hon. Dickon Mitchell of Grenada for organizing this visit, as well as Hon. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis and Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica for their support of our sister islands.”

Reportedly, the disastrous hurricane BERYL has caused severe damage to the Caribbean countries. The residents have reported several incidents of demolished households, broken roads, interrupted facilities, and many more.

In addition, the hurricane caused havoc in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Beryl was the first hurricane of the highly anticipated 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, sparking fears that the worst may not be over.

Following the hurricane’s devastation, the area and the worldwide community launched a large relief effort to help the afflicted islands.