PM Terrance Drew meets 90-year-old Josephine Bradshaw of Parsons 

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew spent time with the community of Conaree and interacted with Josephine Bradshaw of Parsons who is 90 years old. He shared glimpses and said that the engagement was amazing.

Prime Minister Drew added that the meeting was fruitful as they shared great words of wisdom to share. He lauded her experience and cheers for life which is inspirational for everyone who is hardworking people on the earth.

He said,” I spent some time visiting businesses and people in their communities today. I met persons from Parsons to Conaree.”

Prime Minister Dr Drew added that the meeting was productive and has a mind that is sharp and clear. He added,”The highlight was meeting Ms. Josephine Bradshaw of Parsons who is 90 years old and has a mind that is sharp and clear. She is a well respected elder of the community with many great words of wisdom to share.”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also highlighted several of his projects of development and added that the Labour Administration has delivered a revolutionary package of policies for the young people of St Kitts and Nevis.

He firstly talked about the education sector and noted that they have guaranteed education up to the college level. On the medical sector, he added that the government of St Kitts and Nevis also guaranteed medical care for all children in order to enhance the facilities for the health care system in the country.

Further, the children’s financial education and savings program has also been implemented which is designed to enhance the educational sector of St Kitts and Nevis. The steps have been taken to secure the children and enhance the labour administration who is working to it. All children have been guaranteed education, healthcare and financial security in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Several steps have also taken to foster connections among the local community of St. Kitts and Nevis.