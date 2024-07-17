PM Skerrit meets participants of Roseau Summer Camp 2024

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit hosted participants at the annual Roseau summer camp. The children actively chatted with the country's prime minister and questioned him regarding his work.

Roseau, Dominica: Yesterday, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit hosted participants at the annual Roseau summer camp. The children actively chatted with the country’s prime minister and questioned him regarding his work. The session continued with everyone sharing their own experiences as well.

The summer camp which is organized annually in the month of July is scheduled with the purpose of letting Children ages 5-12 enjoy new activities every day at Roseau Central. The camp is every year organized by Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, the minister of Housing and Urban Development.

The camp on Monday was scheduled to have a meeting with the prime minister of the country and to visit his office. the camp also included visiting different key leaders to provide children with a fun activity and a lifetime of experience. The camp also includes educational activities to help children in developing their social skills and confidence.

Dmitri and Isabella, the children of Prime Minister Skerrit and Member of parliament Melissa Skerrit also attended the camp and visited the Prime Minister’s office.

The prime minister in his post shared the excitement that the children were feeling in the project and stated their curiosity as they asked about the mission and also had a lot of fun joking with him.

The children studied about the work of the prime minister and how he can rule all of Dominica alone. In addition, the Prime Minister asked the children about their summer experiences, based on which they began to share their favourite activities and the skills they learned in indoor and outdoor activities.

As the session came to an end, the prime minister distributed goodies to all the participants and they all clicked pictures together. Minister Mellisa also joined them in the photo session.

Minister Mellisa had also shared a post on her social media from this session stating this time the children are offered more outdoor activities to explore to enhance their experience.