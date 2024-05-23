PM Roosevelt Skerrit, Melissa Skerrit wishes luck to students writing G6NA exam today

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended best wishes to the students who are writing the Grade Six National Assessment this morning

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended best wishes to the students who are writing the Grade Six National Assessment this morning. The exam will be held on Thursday and Friday, where students all around the island will be tested in four subjects, namely Mathematics, Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies.

Prime Minister Skerrit said, ”Good Luck on your grade 6 national assessment; give it your best shot.” He encouraged the students to perform well in the exam and make it memorable for everyone.

PM Skerrit also invited citizens to send best wishes to the students who will sit for the exam this morning and added, ”May God bless and guide them.”



In addition to that, Melissa Skerrit- Minister for Housing of Dominica also extended best wishes to the students and donated study kit to them. She shared reel on her social media where she was interacting with the students and encouraging them for the better future opportunities.

She said, ”The best of luck to my National Assessment Champions class tomorrow, you’ve got this, May God Bless you all.” Melissa Skerrit also shared some tips of writing and studying for the paper and how to remain calm doing and deal with the tough situations.

Notably, a total of 835 students will sit in the exam this year which will include 412 girls and 423 boys. It will also consist of three independent candidates and each exam will begin at 7: 45 each day this year. The mode of the papers will be online as last year, only social students and Science and Technology have been conducted in the online format.

Further, the government of Dominica also organized several practice sessions and the students have participated in around 60 testing centres. In the centres, the students were taught the problems in Social Science and the online tests have also been provided for the practice.

The tests were taken to encourage students and make them prepare about the online assessment. In addition to that, the government has also been expecting good results from the students and said that they have made good efforts in preparing the students for the exams.