Dominica: 2024 G6NA exam carded for May 23-24

Roseau, Dominica: The 2024 grade 6 National assessment exam is set for May 23 and 24, 2024 as the Ministry of Education of Dominica announced the date. The Grade 6 students will be tested in four subject areas, namely Mathematics, Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies.

Education Officer for curriculum measurement and evaluation of Dominica Krishna Robin announced that over 800 candidates will sit in the exam this year. “The grade 6 National Assessment 2024 is set for next week Thursday and Friday and we have a total of 835 candidates.”

Out of these candidates, a total of 412 girls and 423 boys have been included, featuring three independent candidates. Notably, each exam will begin at 7: 45 each day this year. All four exams will be done online- an initiative that was first introduced 2 years ago.

Education Officer Robin noted, ”We are excited to embark upon a transformative journey as all four assessments will be online and the initiative started in 2022 where we had one assessment online. I think it was social studies, and in 2023, we had two assessments online namely Social Science and Science and Technology.”

This year, the language arts paper, the Mathematics, the Social Science, and the Science and Technology exams assessments will be online. However, the composition will remain paper-based as it has been done in the previous year.

As part of the preparation for this year’s exams, all candidates participated in a practice run in the 60 testing centres. Each centre did a practice session so the first one was done last month where the students engaged in the Social Science Practice where all six centres did the test online at the same time.

The aim of the test was to test the overall connectivity and the health of the system and then last week, they had a mathematics test run where the same 60 centres were engaged and the students were engaged in the online assessment.

Officer Robin added that due to the preparations of all involved in getting the students ready for the assessments, the ministry expects improved results. She said, ”We expect the students to do better because since they have been getting more and more practice, we had an increased number of practice runs, we believe that they are better prepared.”