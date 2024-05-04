PM Gaston Browne hands over homes to 7 beneficiaries at Dredge Bay

Prime Minister Gaston Browne handed over keys to new homes to seven beneficiaries at Dredge Bay last week.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne handed over keys to new homes to seven beneficiaries at Dredge Bay last week. The houses were donated through a brief handing-over ceremony under the housing agenda of the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

Prime Minister Browne termed the day as “a most memorable” for those persons receiving the keys to their new homes through the commitment of the Minister of Housing and the National Housing Corporation. He said that home ownership is the cornerstone of a strong community, and the handing-over ceremony marked the pledge of the government to deliver hundreds of housing solutions.

The beneficiaries also expressed pleasure and stated that the homes will bring new happiness and joy into their life. PM Browne added that they have demonstrated their promise by empowering the individual across the country.

The prime minister further added that the housing solutions are also aimed at reducing the costs of the houses so that the people are given the homes at a reasonable minimum. He said,”The nation can feel proud that our people are working together to build a better and more prosperous Antigua and Barbuda.”

Notably, people who received their keys to their homes are now the latest in a property-owning category, including Jocelyn Ramos, aka ‘Babyluke’; Phyllis Davis; Bernard Christian; Mr & Mrs Maurice Christian; Marie-Therese Teague and Ruel Browne; Mr & Mrs Roger Bique.

Prime Minister Browne asserted that their smiles were quite satisfactory, and there can be no doubt that this ABLP administration is both a determined and caring government. He added,” Through the Ministry of Housing and the National Housing Corporation, there is undeniable commitment to providing many more housing solutions for the citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda.”

Dredge Bay is one of several projects which is designed to create affordable houses to assist needy people and enhance urban innovation and social transformation across the country.

The housing solution in the community is aimed at providing affordable houses to many families to maintain their dignity of owning a modern home. The homes are equipped with modern amenities and serene, scenic surroundings with two, three, and four-bedroom facilities.

The homes are also equipped with solar panels which are designed to reduce the carbon footprints and enhance the green economy.

Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party administration has delivered over 1000 affordable housing solutions to the people in 2022, aiming to enhance their commitment towards the development of the country.