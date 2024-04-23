Antigua and Barbuda greenlights Yepton’s Housing Project, aims to construct around 300 homes

The Yepton’s Development Housing Project has received the green light from the cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda through which 90 homes will be constructed.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Yepton’s Development Housing Project has received the green light from the cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda through which 90 homes will be constructed. The homes will be delivered to the residents at an affordable rate as part of the government’s infrastructure development initiative.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne shared the update and announced that plans have also been made to expand the project to 300 homes across two more developments. He reiterated his commitment and stated that the project is aimed at benefiting the citizens.

The housing project is anticipated to commence within the next 90 days as the government has been prioritizing efforts for its swift progress. Prime Minister Gaston Browne stated that the project would enhance the resilient housing sector and benefit the citizens with affordable housing.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has been working for the development of an efficient housing sector, which could enhance economic growth, community building, and the overall well-being of the society. The traits of some of the developments in housing solutions were witnessed in June 2017 when Prime Minister Gaston Browne showcased the progress at Dredge Bay.

PM Browne stated that this has been providing affordable homes to families. The houses at the facility are equipped with modern amenities and serene, scenic surroundings. The two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses are designed as waterfront properties.

However, the true revolution in the housing sector of Antigua and Barbuda started during the presentation of the 2020 budget when Prime Minister Browne announced the project of affordable homes for the poor and vulnerable.

Through the project, the government received a grant of $15.5 million from the European Union for the rebuilding of 150 homes that were devastated by Hurricane Irma. In addition to that, the funding has also been secured by the country from China worth $120 million for the construction of 250 climate resilient homes which will be for low income individuals.

50% of 250 housing units were projected to be constructed at Booby Alley, and the other fifty homes were planned for Barbuda.

The National Housing and Urban Renewal of Antigua and Barbuda also handed over 87 homes in 2019 at Paynter’s Development, which also completed the construction of another 73 in 2020 at the same locations.

In 2020, the construction of 60 additional homes was also completed and handed over to the potential homeowners. In the Friars Hill development, the government launched “Build on Your Own Land” project and handed over 63 homes and 100 parcels of land to the citizens.

Meanwhile, the Central Housing and Planning Authority also contributed to the housing sector of Antigua and Barbuda and developed around 20 new homes in North Sound. A total of 10 homes were also constructed at Lightfoot.

In addition, the government has also introduced measures to assist public servants by providing them concessions of up to $400,000 under the ABIA Construct Antigua and Barbuda initiative for constructing their homes.

In the year 2021, the United Nations Office of Project Services and Bau Panel announced that they will collaborate with its partners to construct 10,000 homes across the Caribbean. With this plan, they come in partnership with the government of Antigua and Barbuda for the construction of around 3,000 homes in the country.