PM Dickon Mitchell demands climate justice for SIDS

Grenada: The prime minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell demanded for a climate justice in his recent Facebook post highlighting the damage caused to Grenada, Caribbean, and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) from the hurricane BERYL.

The hurricane has caused severe damage to Grenada’s economy and infrastructure, particularly causing the most damage to islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

In his post the prime minister addressed his concern over the natural calamities that hit SIDS every year and cause severe damage to them.

“This hurricane is a direct result of the climate crisis that Grenada, the Caribbean, and other Small Island Developing States are on the front line of,” he stated.

The Prime Minister further pointed out the responsibility imposed on these countries to rebuild every year that too from borrowed funds. Mitchell said that the Caribbean countries are most prone to these natural disasters despite being the least responsible for the global climate crisis.

“We are no longer prepared to accept that it is okay for us to constantly suffer significant loss and damage arising from climatic events and be expected to borrow, to rebuild year after year while the countries that are responsible for creating and exacerbating the situation sit idly by with platitudes and tokenism,” he declared.

Hurricane BERYL has caused severe damage to the country’s growing economy. The destruction of houses, businesses, and infrastructure has put the development efforts of several years to an end.

Prime minister Dickon Mitchell said, “Grenada’s economy, Grenada’s environment both physically built and natural have taken an enormous hit from this hurricane. It has put the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique light years behind and they are required to pull themselves up by the bootstrap on their own. This is not right, it is not fair, it is not just. “

“We demand and deserve climate justice.” At the end of his post, the prime minister addressed that they not just demand but deserve justice.

Reportedly, the SIDS every year suffer from disastrous and catastrophically damaging hurricanes, thunderstorms, earthquakes and other natural calamities due to global climate change. These countries’ geographical location makes them most prone to these disasters. The Caribbean countries are referred to be the most naturally abundant countries with dense forests, still face such hazards due to the global warming caused by the developed countries.

The netzines are thanking the Prime Minister for raising this issue and demanding under the PM’s post.

“Well said Honorable PM, these countries need to be held accountable for their actions, nothing is/was normal about that monster hurricane Beryl, she came with a vengeance and literally took out mostly everything on her path, and is still making the rounds. Thank you for speaking out so boldly, and speaking out for us. May God richly bless you” Udell Modeste-Guyadharsinghe, a Facebook user commented.

Ignatius cobb, another Facebook user commented, “Way to champion the climate change crisis. Mr. Prime Minister, I applaud you for taking a stand and speaking boldly about the impact of climate change in Carriacou, Petite Martinique, Grenada and the Caribbean as a whole #climatejustice”

“100 percent agree with this. These bigger countries must be held responsible.” Rondell Ettienne, another Facebook user stated.