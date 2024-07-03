PM Roosevelt Skerrit pledges support to Grenada, St Vincent following devastating impact of Beryl

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit pledged to support and assist the people of Grenada, Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and St Vincent and the Grenadines in their time of need

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit pledged to support and assist the people of Grenada, Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and St Vincent and the Grenadines in their time of need. He expressed solidarity as Hurricane Beryl devastated the island nations and caused four deaths.

He said that the government of Dominica stands with Grenada and its sister islands and noted, ”They are in our prayers.” He added,” The Government and people of Dominica stand in solidarity with the people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique in this time of need.”

Prime Minister Skerrit further extended support and added,” We pledge our full support and assistance to our sisters and brothers in the islands impacted by Hurricane Beryl, including in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. They are in our prayers.”

Notably, Grenada has been devastated by Hurricane Beryl with the loss of 80% of the infrastructure as almost the entire nation has been left homeless. In addition to that, the sister island Carriacou reported two deaths due to the heavy rainfall and flash flooding with a wind speed of 165 mph.

On the other hand, Grenada reported one death and St Vincent and the Grenadines also recorded one fatality due to the storm.

In addition to that, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also met with some of Pottersville constituents who suffered damage from sea swells associated with Hurricane Beryl. He expressed pleasure and noted that the government is in full support of the people who faced wrath of the natural calamity.

One added,” I was happy to be a member of the Honourable Prime Minister’s delegation that met with some of my Pottersville constituents who suffered damage from sea swells associated with Hurricane Beryl. It was heartwarming to see the resilience displayed and their dedication to assisting to clear the area.”

PM Skerrit hailed the people and expressed,”Shout out to the people of Pottersville for the unity they displayed in the face of adversity.”