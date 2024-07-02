Saint Lucia: Soufriere waterfront devastated by Hurricane Beryl

Soufriere waterfront in Saint Lucia was devastated by a sea surge related to Hurricane Beryl on Sunday

Castries, Saint Lucia: Soufriere waterfront in Saint Lucia was devastated by a sea surge related to Hurricane Beryl on Sunday. The passage of Beryl caused the destruction of the infrastructure due to the flash flooding and heavy rainfall.

However, the conditions are now getting normal in Saint Lucia as the “All Clear” notice has been issued with the prediction of low threats. The damage to some of the infrastructural things has been assessed by the government who promised to mitigate the impact.

Amidst Hurricane Beryl, several services such as water supply, electricity, and other resources have been stopped due to the wind speed of 160 mph. However, it passed Saint Lucia in a safe manner which was not destructive, making the country issue the all-clear notice.

Massive sea swells have also engulfed the waterfront, causing heavy rainfall and inclement conditions in Saint Lucia.

Notably, Hurricane Beryl which was at Category 5 when hit Saint Lucia has now turned into Category 5 with a wind speed of 165 mph. The storm is projected to hit Jamaica by Wednesday as the Hurricane has stood at the south of Puerto Rico.

The warnings have been discontinued for Saint Lucia as of now, but the authorities asked the citizens to be vigilant toward the situation as it could pose a threat to the region again.

Notably, Hurricane Beryl is the first hurricane of this year’s season and has created several records by becoming the fastest hurricane to turn into Category 5. The season is itself projected super active in 2024, and the storms are also expected to bring massive incrementation in the Caribbean region.

The Caribbean, being a small island region is prone to such natural calamities due to the low-lying areas that have experienced the hurricane season every year from June 1, 2024, to November 30, 2024.

The leaders of the countries raised their voices against carbon emissions and demanded proper climate change finance, but also complained about the lack of global cooperation.