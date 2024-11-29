Fontana Fire devastates Jurupa Valley on Thanksgiving Evening

The Fontana fire reportedly initiated at 5:30 pm in the evening, near to the Weeping Willow Lane and San Bernando County line.

Thanksgiving evening turned disastrous for residents of Fontana, California after a major wind-driven brush fire engulfed a large portion of the county in flames.

The Fontana fire reportedly initiated at 5:30 pm in the evening, near the Weeping Willow Lane and San Bernardino County line.

The Canyon Crest Fire immediately covered the entire area and is currently strengthened even more with 90 acres of area already covered in flames.

Reports are that officials reached the site at around 6:00 pm, yet the extensive fire has not been handled and is spreading rapidly. The fire has now made its turn towards Jurupa Valley where it is causing deadly damage.

The cause of this fire is not known for now, however the authorities have issued evacuation warnings and are helping out the residents to move places.

These warnings were issued to the residents of Highway 60, east side of the Country Village Road, San Bernardino County line, south of the Riverside and West of Sierra Avenue.

DAMAGE CAUSED BY FONTANA FIRE TILL NOW

The fire is being progressing rapidly and is expected to strengthen even more due to zero containment till now. Although the authorities have been handling the situation, the fire has already caused severe damage to the vegetation.

The vegetation damage caused till now is estimated to cause intense destruction to the authorities and as it progresses more, the fire will further damage more flora of the valley area.

The widespread fire washed out the nearby areas with black smoke, and has been causing difficulties in breathing to the people.

The Thanksgiving evening, that was meant to be an event of joy, following the shocking incident, turned into an evening of sorrowful cry.

Netizens on social media following this incident are stating their opinions highlighting that the fire jumping from Fontana to Jurupa is a ‘Long Jump’.

Another user named Carol Apodaca on Facebook shared her views as she mentioned that she witnessed this incident live.

“Just drove home across the 60 west and could see it approaching country club on the ridge of the mountains. As we drove closer, it’s in the canyon. big glow. My sister could see it as we transitioned to the 15 north too,” the user wrote.