Over six tonnes of cocaine found onboard Guyana flagged vessel

Guyana: Over six tonnes of cocaine was discovered in Guyana flagged vessel named “Solo” operating off the West Africa coast. The vessel is based in France and the search had happened at the port, leading to the discovery of 6.3 tonnes of cocaine which was packaged in bales, leading to the initiation of some legal proceedings.

According to the reports, the authorization of the arrival of the boat off the coast of Guyana was provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government of Guyana in collaboration with Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU). It was given on the formal request that was made by the authorities of France.

The reports further outlined that the crew of the vessel is comprised of one Colombian, one Dominican and four nationals of Guyana. All the members onboard the vessel have been detained by the authorities and the investigations are actively underway as authorities want to clarify the origin of the cocaine.

The government of Guyana cleared their stand and said that they will investigate the matter with proper details and investigation. They added that they are committed to strengthen their international cooperation in fight against transnational organized crime. They stressed that they tighten their efforts in curbing the narcotics trafficking and other drugs related crimes.

Netizens reacted to the situation and some of them also recalled the same incident in Trinidad waters. One added, “Recently a Guyanese flag vessel was intercepted with cocaine in Trinidad waters and the government of Trinidad and Tobago kept the name of the ship and the international maritime organization registration number a secret because everybody knows a certain government minister protecting the cocaine cartel business.”

Some of them also commented, “The government needs to divert their attention from petty marijuana times from poor people of all races and go after the people who continue to ply this level of weights of illicit hard core drugs that’s wrecking communities all over the world and particularly developing countries like Guyana.”