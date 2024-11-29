Controversy erupts as Yanke Boy calls on Vybz Kartel to change concert date

Yanke Boy took to social media to express his dissatisfaction over Vybz Kartel's performance where he was seen wearing a cardboard cover and duct tape covering his lips.

Soca artist Yanke Boy has gone on hunger strike and demanded a change in date of Vybz Kartel’s performance as he announced his comeback concert in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Soca artist wrote down his reasons for the protest on the cardboard cover. He demanded that Vybz Kartel should change the date of his comeback tour as his performance date coincides with the Friday Carnival.

He emphasized that carnivals are just meant for Soca, Calypso, Chutney, Steel Pan and Tasa music.

“Until he changes the date, Ash Wed Open!” the cardboard cover read.

Notably, the Soca star who is widely known for his energetic singles has been raising his voice for a while to protect the essence of carnivals.

He states that Dancehall music is killing the carnival vibes, and it is important to protect it. He added that there are 52 Fridays in a year, hence Vybz Kartel can choose another one for his performances.

He stated his view through a social media post, where he wrote, “There are 52 Fridays in the year, pick another date! You people are killing Soca and continuously making excuses. This is extremely irresponsible and Greedy.”

The users on social media are widely supporting the opinion from the Soca artist, however, the carnival authorities or Vybz Kartel have not yet released any official statement over the incident.

A user on Instagram with username simplesweet405 stated his views from a Jamaican point of view.

“As a Jamaican I don’t blame them, carnival is their culture let the people enjoy their culture when we have reggae festival, soca artists never line up to sing so why the promoter allowing that? Kartel should book for Trinidad stage show call summer stage that where he should perform,” the user wrote.

“He is on point our Carnival is not Reggae or Dance Hall. Our Carnival is for Soca and Calypso for us to enjoy not playing a set of darm reggae music on the streets. I am old school and that’s what I grew up on. Steupps,” another user wrote on social media.