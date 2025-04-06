Trinidad and Tobago: Full List of UNC’s Candidates for 2025 general elections

At the UNC's candidate launch, Kamla Persad delivered a bold speech, promising to lead Trinidad and Tobago out of the "decade of destruction" under the PNM government.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-04-06 12:53:12

Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress (UNC) has unveiled 39 candidates under their coalition of interests which are all set to contest for the General elections in Trinidad and Tobago. The 39 candidates announced have successfully completed the nomination process as well, the party confirmed through a media release.  

A separate event for the launch of the UNC’s candidates was also held, where leader Kamla Persad presented a bold address. She highlighted that the party is committed to providing the best to their citizens and to pull-out Trinidad and Tobago from the ‘decade of destruction’ it has gone through during the PNM government.  

She further emphasized the importance of unity and determination in the party and emphasized that the diverse backgrounds, experiences and dedication of the candidates will not just act as an asset to the party but to the entire nation.  

Full list of UNC-led Coalition Candidates:  

  1. Aranguez / St. Joseph - Devesh Maharaj 
  2. Arima - Nigel Moses 
  3. Arouca / Lopinot - Dr. Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj 
  4. Barataria / San Juan - Saddam Hosein 
  5. Caroni Central - Dr. David Lee 
  6. Caroni East - Dr. Rishad Seecheran 
  7. Chaguanas East - Vandana Mohit 
  8. Chaguanas West - Dr. Colin Neil Gosine 
  9. Claxton Bay - Hansen Narinesingh 
  10. Couva North - Jearlean John 
  11. Couva South - Barry Padarath 
  12. Cumuto / Manzanilla - Shivanna Sam 
  13. Diego Martin Central - Keron Thomas 
  14. Diego Martin North/East - Brendon Butts 
  15. Diego Martin West - Janice Learmond-Criqui 
  16. Fyzabad - Davendranath Tancoo 
  17. La Brea - Clyde P. Elder 
  18. La Horquetta / Talparo - Phillip J. Watts 
  19. Laventille East / Morvant - Robert Mitchell 
  20. Laventille West - Rodney Stowe 
  21. Malabar / Mausica - Dominic Smith 
  22. Mayaro - Wilfred Nicholas Morris 
  23. Moruga / Tableland - Michelle D. Benjamin 
  24. Naparima - Dr. Narindra C. Roopnarine 
  25. Oropouche East - Dr. Roodal Moonilal 
  26. Oropouche West - Dr. Lackram Bodoe 
  27. Point Fortin - Ernesto R. Kesar 
  28. Port-of-Spain North / St. Ann’s West - Phillip Alexander 
  29. Port-of-Spain South - Kirt Sinnette 
  30. Princes Town - Dr. Aiyna Ali 
  31. San Fernando East - John Michael G. Ali Bocus 
  32. San Fernando West - Dr. Michael R. Dowlath 
  33. Siparia - Kamla Persad-Bissessar 
  34. St. Ann’s East - Gerrard Small 
  35. St. Augustine - Khadijah Ameen 
  36. Tabaquite - Sean Sobers 
  37. Toco / Sangre Grande - Wayne Sturge 
  38. Trincity / Maloney - Richard Smith 
  39. Tunapuna - Roger Alexander 

While addressing Leader Kamla Persad emphasized that the mix of youth and experienced candidates in their party will act as another asset for them, as their shared vision will help shape Trinidad and Tobago into a stronger place for citizens to live in.  

She closed her address stating, “We will rise together. Let us take this journey with faith, courage and love for our country.” 

As the nominations for these candidates are also complete, the party will now move forward to focus on their campaigns to promote them for the upcoming elections.  

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Saint Lucia police departs to SVG for post BERYL Security operation
Caribbean

Saint Lucia police departs to SVG for post BERYL Security operation

2025-04-06 12:53:12

Nevis Mango varieties
News

Nevis Mango Festival 2024 kickstarts at Botanical Gardens, Premier displa...

2025-04-06 12:53:12

Roads upgrading at Brown Hill in Nevis, Premier Brantley shares progress report
News

Roads upgrade at Brown Hill in Nevis, Premier Brantley shares progress re...

2025-04-06 12:53:12

Antigua and Barbuda: Deep Water Harbour Port to turn into transshipment hub
News

Antigua and Barbuda: Deep Water Harbour Port to turn into transshipment h...

2025-04-06 12:53:12

Saint Kitts and Nevis

New State-of-the-Art Passport System launched in St Kitts and Nevis

2025-04-06 12:53:12

Saint Lucia

459 cruise calls expected to dock in Saint Lucia for 2024/2025 cruise sea...

2025-04-06 12:53:12

Saint Lucia

Odyssey of the Seas arrives in Saint Lucia on maiden call

2025-04-06 12:53:12

World

South Korea wildfires kill 26, destroy ancient temples

2025-04-06 12:53:12