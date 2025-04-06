Trinidad and Tobago: Full List of UNC’s Candidates for 2025 general elections

At the UNC's candidate launch, Kamla Persad delivered a bold speech, promising to lead Trinidad and Tobago out of the "decade of destruction" under the PNM government.

Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress (UNC) has unveiled 39 candidates under their coalition of interests which are all set to contest for the General elections in Trinidad and Tobago. The 39 candidates announced have successfully completed the nomination process as well, the party confirmed through a media release.

A separate event for the launch of the UNC’s candidates was also held, where leader Kamla Persad presented a bold address. She highlighted that the party is committed to providing the best to their citizens and to pull-out Trinidad and Tobago from the ‘decade of destruction’ it has gone through during the PNM government.

She further emphasized the importance of unity and determination in the party and emphasized that the diverse backgrounds, experiences and dedication of the candidates will not just act as an asset to the party but to the entire nation.

Full list of UNC-led Coalition Candidates:

Aranguez / St. Joseph - Devesh Maharaj Arima - Nigel Moses Arouca / Lopinot - Dr. Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj Barataria / San Juan - Saddam Hosein Caroni Central - Dr. David Lee Caroni East - Dr. Rishad Seecheran Chaguanas East - Vandana Mohit Chaguanas West - Dr. Colin Neil Gosine Claxton Bay - Hansen Narinesingh Couva North - Jearlean John Couva South - Barry Padarath Cumuto / Manzanilla - Shivanna Sam Diego Martin Central - Keron Thomas Diego Martin North/East - Brendon Butts Diego Martin West - Janice Learmond-Criqui Fyzabad - Davendranath Tancoo La Brea - Clyde P. Elder La Horquetta / Talparo - Phillip J. Watts Laventille East / Morvant - Robert Mitchell Laventille West - Rodney Stowe Malabar / Mausica - Dominic Smith Mayaro - Wilfred Nicholas Morris Moruga / Tableland - Michelle D. Benjamin Naparima - Dr. Narindra C. Roopnarine Oropouche East - Dr. Roodal Moonilal Oropouche West - Dr. Lackram Bodoe Point Fortin - Ernesto R. Kesar Port-of-Spain North / St. Ann’s West - Phillip Alexander Port-of-Spain South - Kirt Sinnette Princes Town - Dr. Aiyna Ali San Fernando East - John Michael G. Ali Bocus San Fernando West - Dr. Michael R. Dowlath Siparia - Kamla Persad-Bissessar St. Ann’s East - Gerrard Small St. Augustine - Khadijah Ameen Tabaquite - Sean Sobers Toco / Sangre Grande - Wayne Sturge Trincity / Maloney - Richard Smith Tunapuna - Roger Alexander

While addressing Leader Kamla Persad emphasized that the mix of youth and experienced candidates in their party will act as another asset for them, as their shared vision will help shape Trinidad and Tobago into a stronger place for citizens to live in.

She closed her address stating, “We will rise together. Let us take this journey with faith, courage and love for our country.”

As the nominations for these candidates are also complete, the party will now move forward to focus on their campaigns to promote them for the upcoming elections.