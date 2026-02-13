West Indies wins against England in ICC T20 World Cup showdown

West Indies won the historic match against England in a ICC T20 World Cup showdown on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium, India. By defending the score of 196, the team has edged UK from the match in just 19 overs as players got all out at a score of 166 in the group stages.

With a special knock from Sherfane Rutherford of 76 runs, West Indies reached at the total of 196 in 20 overs. In addition to that, he was supported by Roston Chase who made 34 runs off 29 balls and Jason Holder who made 33 runs off 17 balls.

West Indies defeated England by 30 runs after Gudeakesh Motie and Roston Chase shared five wickets between them. Skipper Shai Hope expressed delight and said that he was just happy that they got over the line against England. He said that it was always nice to get a more complete game here.

He also praised Motie for his brilliant wicket taking ability in the chase as he also scored 34 crucial runs for the team earlier in the day. In addition to that, he took three wickets of 33 runs in four over spells. He was backed by Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd as Chase took two wickets and the latter took one wicket in his one over spell.

On the England side, Sam Curran turned out to be the highest scorer as he scored 43 runs off 30 balls. Jacob Bethell also scored 33 runs off 23 balls and Phil Salt scored 30 runs off 14 balls.

Now, West Indies is currently on the top of the table by winning 2 out of 2 matches and with 4 points in the group C. Notably, Scotland is in the second position by winning 1 out of 2 matches and with 2 points. England is in third position, below Scotland by winning 1 out of 2 matches with 2 points.