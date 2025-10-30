British National shot dead in Saint Lucia  

Police in Saint Lucia responded late at night to reports of a body found along a roadway, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force confirmed.

Saint Lucia: Kenrelle O’Flaherty, a 26-year-old British national was fatally shot in Garrand, Babonneau, Saint Lucia on October 28th, 2025.

According to the information shared by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, officers from the Bobonneau received information regarding a lifeless body placed along a roadway at around 10:50pm. The police officials who responded to the call, said they discovered the body of O’Flaherty with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical officials who responded to the site later pronounced the victim dead at the scene. O’Flaherty, resident of Anguilla, was visiting Saint Lucia when the incident took place.

The police officials have launched a homicide investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The RSLPF has also been urging anyone with any information to contact the Major Crimes Unit or to make an anonymous report at the Crime Hotline (555) or through the app to help find the suspect and deliver justice.