Belize: 26-year-old gunned down despite State of Emergency

Belize: A San Pedrano boat captain was shot dead in broad daylight yesterday, raising concerns of citizen safety amid the ongoing state of emergency to tackle the rising crime. The state of emergency was announced in Belize on 6th May 2025, following three consecutive murders in the county that took place over 48 hours.

As per reports, the man has been identified as a 26-years-old, Zinedine Pinelo of San Pedrito, San Pedro Town. Investigations revealed that the man went to meet one of his friends along with another male peer at the Hunters Lane.

A group of individuals allegedly attacked the two when they suddenly pulled out firearms and opened a fire. Pinelo was shot several times before he succumbed to injuries. The Police officials immediately responded to the crime site and pursued the necessary investigations and collected all evidence from the crime site.

Pinelo was announced dead at the crime site, and the authorities confirmed that he was shot to his head. He was robbed of his money; however, his companion was able to escape the crime site.

The heightened tensions about the rising crime in Belize has raised concerns of citizen safety and security amid the state of emergency announced. Locals are pointing out to authorities that the state of emergency was announced to tackle the rise in crime and handle the gang activities; however it has not limited yet.

Netizens React to rising crime during SOE

A user on Facebook while pointing out his views called out police stupid, “Police so stupid to be negotiating with criminals. Amend the law and label them as domestic terrorists, 25 years in jail.”

Another user wrote, “Belize is getting out of control, Briceno needs to give Bukuli a call and ask 4 advices if he really serious stop crime. Noh hea Salvador d negotiate with criminals.”

While the state of emergency has been announced, the authorities are working out to curb the rising crime and to limit gang related activities. Several arrests were also made however, no official statement on when the SOE will end has been made yet.