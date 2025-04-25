Bahamas: Deputy Police Commissioner robbed at gunpoint in Bank, RBPF confirms

The RBPF said the Deputy Commissioner, in civilian clothing, used his training to de-escalate the situation safely.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-04-25 11:09:33

Bahamas: RBPF has confirmed that Deputy Commissioner, Anthony Rolle has been robbed while off duty at a local bank on Tuesday, 22nd April 2025. The deputy commissioner notably went to make a deposition near JFK drive when a group of individuals arrived armed with weapons and robbed those present at the bank.  

The RBPF affirmed that the Deputy Commissioner was dressed in civilian outfits and was not identifiable as a member of police by the suspects. They further claimed that Rolle’s experience and training helped to de-escalate the situation and ensured the safety of all present. 

RBPF lauds Rolle for his calm response 

They lauded Rolle for his calm and measured response even under a tensed situation, while emphasizing that his actions reflect the highest standards of professionalism and leadership.  

The RBPF affirmed that they are actively investigating the matter, and they are committed to bringing justice to all ensuring safety and security of the residents. 

Netizens react to the robbery involving Deputy Commissioner of Bahamas 

Following the release made by RBPF netizens lauded the deputy commissioner’s swift response however many others pointed out the rising crime in the country.  

A user named Tony Wallas lauded the commissioner as he wrote, “You got to applaud the way this positive spin is put on this ridiculous event. If I ever get robbed at gun point, I want a senior police person getting robbed right along with me so that person can deescalate the situation.”  

However, another user named Cecile Brown wrote, “The government and law enforcement need to put some policy in place and send a strong message to every criminal in this Bahamas including families this bad and very serious.” 

