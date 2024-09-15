Grenada's Kirani James earns another Silver at Brussels Diamond League

Kirani James who ran in the men’s 400m race clocked a time of 44.63 seconds ending up getting second with a mere difference of 0.14 seconds.

Grenada: Kirani James packed another silver for his medal collection as he ended second at the Diamond League in Brussels on Friday. The athlete showcased an impressive sprint but ended behind British athlete Charles Dobson.

Kirani James who ran in the men’s 400m race clocked a time of 44.63 seconds ending up getting second with a mere difference of 0.14 seconds. However, Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga finished third with 44.69 seconds.

Kirani is just 32 years old and is an Olympic champion. He has won three medals till now at the sport’s biggest event. He showcased an impressive performance this year, however, was left in fourth position ending his dream of bringing another medal to his home.

Grenada’s star Athlete, recently participated in the Rome Diamond League, where he grabbed a silver, however, he was defeated by Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga who ended third this time.

He also participated in the 400m men’s race at the NYC Grand Prix back in June, where he performed with his full enthusiasm leading his path to a gold.

The athlete finished ahead of Chris Bailey of USA and Wayde Van Niekerk who ended third. The athlete has notably been recognized as Grenada’s pride and recently after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, he was welcomed with great enthusiasm among other players who won two bronzes for the island nation.

Notably, the government of Grenada also released an official statement in praise and appreciation of him for the Olympic victories he achieved so far. The open letter by the government extended a heartfelt note written for him reading him as a star player representing the small island nation for last decade.

The player has been constantly applauded for his efforts for the island nation over social media marking this win by the athlete a distinct recognition for him.

A user named Keren Jolly stated, “This young man has nothing to prove anymore! He has gone over and beyond! Remarkable.”

Another user said, “KIRANI has always told us CONSISTENTLY throughout his athletic journey that at the ELITE LEVEL, POSITIONS is only known on the day, HE WAS NEVER WRONG. Congrats from my side.”

“Thank you, KJ. You always give us your best and that's good enough for me. You represented us very well,” said Chris Parke on Facebook.