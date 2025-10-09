US seeking to deploy military assets in Grenada, authorities yet to confirm 

Grenadian authorities are yet to confirm the reports of US Military being deployed on the island amid the concern rising on social media.

Grenada: Diplomatic sources have revealed that the United States is preparing to ask the Government of Grenada for permission to deploy military assets on or near the island, a move that could significantly impact peace in the southern region. However, the Grenadian authorities have not yet made any official announcement or commented on the development confirming its authenticity.

According to Times Caribbean officials told them that Washington views Grenada as a key strategic location given its proximity to Venezuela, as it is situated just 100 miles away. Sources revealed them that the proposal is part of a wider US effort to expand its presence across the region and to strategically implement their Drug trafficking and narcotics and maritime security operations.

While the information is spreading rapidly on social media, Grenadian authorities are yet to pass an official statement confirming or dismissing this development.

Growing Military Footprint

Over the past two months, the US Department of Defence has accelerated its deployment of troops and military in the southern Caribbean to counter drug traffickers. Officials confirmed in late August that at least seven warships including a nuclear-powered attack submarine, and multiple P-8 reconnaissance aircrafts had been dispatched to the region as part of their ‘Maritime Security Operations’.

“The Caribbean is no longer just a trafficking corridor; it’s a pressure point,” said a senior Caribbean security adviser. He added that positioning even small US presence in Grenada would offer Washington surveillance reach deep into the Venezuelan waters and airspace.

Legal and Diplomatic Relations

The deployment of US Military into Grenadian borders would require a consent and possibly a parliamentary approval. Grenadian Maritime attorney Anselm Clouden noted that while the Mutual Assistance Treaty among English speaking Caribbean nations allows US forces to conduct joint anti-drug operations, ““it doesn’t authorize the establishment of permanent or semi-permanent bases.” He added that any such arrangement would “mark a major shift in Grenada’s post-1983 defence posture.”

Military presence could impact Tourism

For the government of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, while this move may bring potential benefits including access to US military, funding, intelligence and upgraded port infrastructure, it still comes with significant risks. According to business owners, even a small military presence could significantly impact tourism and foreign investment as the peak of the cruise season arrives.

What comes next?

Diplomatic sources have however stated that formal talks between Washington and St George are expected to continue quietly by the end of this year. Notably, Grenada last month declared that it is committed to preserve the Caribbean as a zone of peace, as tension escalated between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela amid USA’s drug trafficking mission. However, the information that Washington wishes to co-ordinate with St George remains unverified as authorities have not yet commented on the development yet.