Josh Brolin opens up about his name on Epstein's List and Hollywood Rumors

The renowned actor on the podcast recalled the incident when one of his friends in Venice called and informed him regarding his involvement in Epstein's list.

Josh Brolin, the face behind Marvel’s famous character ‘Thanos,’ is gaining intense popularity after his recent remarks over involvement in Epstein's list on The Joe Rogan Show.

The actor stated that one of his friends who he worked with in Venice, called him and said, “Hey man the list is coming out”.

Josh said that he was unaware of the list and curiously asked his friend about the same stating, “Am I on the list?” to which his friend replied, “No you are clean”.

The Marvel actor stated that he was relieved of this statement but was concerned for others on the list.

The actor highlighted this incident at the podcast as he specifically outlined the rumours that revolve around Hollywood actors while stating, “we are not all in the same room.”

He added that being in the industry does not mean that an individual should know everyone and everything.

WHO WAS JEFFREY EPSTIEN?

Jeffrey Epstien was notably a child sex trafficker who suicided on 10th August 2019 while leaving a list full of names of famous Hollywood celebrities. The list included names of renowned personalities sparking a lot of controversy and debate during that time.

While this was the headline during 2019, many celebrities faced severe backlash for their names in the alleged ‘Epstein’s list’.

Some of the famous names on the list included Leonardo de Caprio, President Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, Bill Richardson and many more.

Although the list was a concern for many, it didn’t lead to any arrest or convicting anybody of any sort of wrongdoing.

JOSH BROLIN SHEDS LIGHT ON SEQUEL OF HIS SERIES ‘DUNE’

The Dune star has revealed that the next film in his famous sci-fi saga could get a little delay over time. He said that the script is delayed due to which the fans should also expect a delay in the series.

He added that Denis is his favorite character, and he will be there to witness the magic of the character once again in the series.