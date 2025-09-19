Grenada Commits to Preserve Caribbean as ‘Zone of peace’ 

The Government of Grenada through a press release has confirmed that they are committed to preserve the Caribbean as a zone of peace amid rising tension between neighbouring countries.

“The Government of Grenada views with serious concern, the recent escalation of activities within the Caribbean Sea, a vital region for the livelihoods of our people and the stability of our community,” the release noted.

In the statement issued, Grenada warned that while illicit maritime activities remain a challenge for Caribbean nations, Solutions must be rooted in strengthened regional cooperation and adherence to international law. Underscoring the island’s tradition of diplomatic engagement, Grenada affirmed that dialogue and diplomacy are the only acceptable tools for resolving regional disputes.

“Grenada proudly maintains cordial and constructive relations with all its neighbours,” the government stated, offering itself as a willing facilitator for peaceful dialogue.

“In this spirit of Caribbean unity, and given the current heightened tensions, Grenada offers itself as a willing interlocutor and facilitator for peaceful dialogue,” the statement read.

The island nation further called on all its Caribbean partners and external authorities to respect and uphold the Caribbean’s vital status as a ‘Zone of Peace’.

The statement notably comes amid heightened regional tensions driven by increased military activity, piracy risks and foreign involvement in Caribbean waters. With this in mind, Grenada reiterated its unwavering commitment to Unity and to safeguarding freedom of movement for all the Caribbean people.

This call also echoes with the growing calls within the CARICOM for cooperation and partnership as well as an ongoing push to protect the region from external threats and preserve its collective stability.

Notably, recently the US Military deployed army over Caribbean waters in their crackdown mission against drug traffickers. Trinidad and Tobago supported this move and has been involved in US’ plans to target drug traffickers and stop the transportation of the illegal substances through Caribbean waters.