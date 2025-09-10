PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar's tough stance on US Drug War sparks debate  

Her comments came after two bodies, believed to be Venezuelan nationals, were found on the beaches of Cumana and Balandra.

Trinidad and Tobago: The government of America has officially commended Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for her vocal support of American military operations targeting drug cartels in Caribbean. However, the PM’s support has ignited a regional debate especially after she refused Colombia’s request to assist in recovering the bodies of suspected traffickers in recent American airstrike.

No, we will not look for those bodies... Better drug traffickers blown to pieces than our citizens murdered. Those drugs bring more death and despair than conventional weapons. Our Coast Guard resources will be utilized for the protection of our borders, not to look for dead drug traffickers. If any carcass washes up on our shores, we will recover it, the Prime Minister asserted.

Her comments came shortly after two bodies, believed to be Venezuelan nationals were discovered on the beaches of Cumana and Balandra. The two bodies are said to be the victims of the US operation that destroyed a suspected drug boat in nearby waters. Both US and Trinidad have now further planned a direct discussion later this month to discuss in depth about the recent strikes.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also held a call with PM Persad-Bissessar to emphasize on the strong partnership between the two nations and to thank her for backing US-led security initiatives in the south Caribbean Sea. The leaders reiterated their shared commitment to combat the rising illegal narcotics and firearms trafficking.

Persad-Bissessar revealed that further discussions and talks are scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. She described this dialogue with Landau as ‘Cordial and Productive’ underscoring its mutual interests.

“A face-to-face meeting was proposed to be held later this month on the margins of the UNGA," she stated.

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge on the other hand, has stated that no foreign troops have been granted access to local ports, airspace or territorial waters thus far. He did confirm active intelligence sharing between the two governments, focused on curbing the regional flow of drugs and weapons across the island.

The call notably follows after heightened US naval operations, including a controversial strike against suspected narco-trafficking boat that left multiple bodies washing ashore in Trinidad, prompting a debate on international law and the consequences.

On the other hand, Caribbean leaders have also called out for more diplomatic coordination questioning the legality and proportionality of the strikes. Barbados Foreign minister, Kerrie Symmonds has also called out for more transparency on the strikes in order to prevent any unforeseen military actions.

Venezuela on the other hand has condemned US actions as ‘criminal’ and has raised concerns over the violation of international law. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has also criticized the operation, arguing that using lethal forces is against humanitarian norms.

On the contrary, PM Bissessar has strongly held her words stating, “I much prefer seeing drug and gun traffickers blown to pieces than seeing hundreds of our citizens murdered each year because of drug-fuelled gang violence.”