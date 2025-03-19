Saint Martin to become part of OECS at 76th Meeting through accession ceremony

The ceremony will be held on the margins of the 76th Meeting of the OECS Authority which will be chaired by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre as the Chairman.

Saint Martin: Another Caribbean Island, Saint Martin is all set to become part of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States. The accession ceremony will be held on Wednesday where other member states and their delegations will attend and extend their support for the inclusion.

The ceremony will be held on the margins of the 76th Meeting of the OECS Authority which will be chaired by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre as the Chairman. He will preside over the meeting of the OECS and the accession ceremony of Saint Martin to the OECS.

Leaders from the members such as Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, and Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves will attend the meeting.

The leaders have welcomed the inclusion of the country into the OECS and added that this will reinforce regional integration and cooperation within the Eastern Caribbean. The meeting is considered essential to discuss the future of the Caribbean countries in several sectors such as economic development and cooperation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also extended his support to the country and added Dominica has always been a champion of regional integration and this is why he is proud to stand with his fellow OECS leaders in welcoming Saint Maarten into the OECS family.

He added that the step will shape their shared goals as by standing as one region, the countries negotiate better, trade smarter and develop stronger. PM Skerrit added, “As Dominicans, we must embrace the spirit of unity, strength and progress not just regionally, but nationally.”

The high-level meeting will address critical regional issues such as economic growth, climate resilience, security and sustainable development. It will foster regional connections and collaborations.