WestJet to add 174 seats with new seasonal service to Grenada in December

Grenada: WestJet will offer new seasonal service to Grenada as part of the expansion of its sun destinations, aiming to meet the needs of Canadian Travellers. The flight service will kickstart on December 15, 2024, with the inaugural flight which has the capacity of 174 seats.

The service will run through April 2025 and operate every Sunday. The service is also announced for the expansion of the accessibility to the spice island of the Caribbean for Canadians. The seasonal flight service will also provide a chance to explore the spice islands’ vibrant culture, pristine beaches and lush landscapes.

Cindy Gerhardt- WestJet Vacations noted that she visited Grenada to learn about the hotel programs and what they can add for the market in Canada, so that they can get some more people, more Canadians, more consumers motivated to travel to Grenada.

“We are really looking forward to having that market be more prevalent in Canada and we gathered much needed information to share with the West Jet team on the destination," she noted.

She lauded the island nation and said that Grenada is a beautiful destination, beautiful people as they are friendly, and the service everywhere has been fantastic. She said that the island is lush, and they also did an island tour yesterday which was beautiful, and it’s just been a great experience.

“We are doing site inspection at the hotels, so I’m really looking forward to seeing the hotels and seeing what each hotel has to offer. Its seasonal service is going to start in December and the end of April on Sundays. So hopefully business go very well, and we’ll be able to add some more flights and maybe make it year-round that’s going to have to be an evolution with the program.”

WestJet will have a weekly flight into MBI from Toronto on Sundays in the first instance, December 15, 2024 to April 2025. Once there is a growing demand for the service, the possibility may present itself an increase in the number of flights to Grenada.