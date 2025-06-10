The police officials refused to share a precise number of casualties, however it was said that the suspect who died was a student at the school.

At least nine killed including the suspect in a major school shooting in Austria today, local reports confirmed. Police official's wo responded to the crime site held a news conference immediately after where they confirmed that several people have been killed and many are wounded in shooting at Dreierschützengasse high school.

The police officials refused to share a precise number of casualties, however it was said that the suspect who died was a student at the school. The police officials also confirmed that the school is now secured and pose no threat for anyone.

As per reports, the incident took place in a local school in Graz, Austria and the police officials immediately responded to the site after gunshots were heard. The police have suspected that the gunman shot himself after the attack on teachers and students, however the intention behind the attack remains unknown.

The police operation at the school lasted for at least half an hour with helicopters deployed to tackle the situation. The injured students who were rescued were immediately transported to Helmut List Hall for care.

The shooting notably shook everyone across Austria as the Dreierschützengasse high school is in Graz, the largest city in Austria. Chancellor Christian Stocker reacted to the incident and cancelled all his appointments to respond to the incident immediately.

A heavy police task force has notably been deployed across the school premises to tackle the situation.

This is a developing story, stay tuned as more details emerge.