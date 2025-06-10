Fully grown foetus discovered at Beetham Landfill, Police Launch Investigation

The distressing discovery was made by a scavenger who found the remains of a foetus after noticing a leg protruding from a garbage bag.

A full-scale investigation has been launched by the authorities after a decomposing body of a fully grown female foetus was discovered at the Beetham Landfill on Monday afternoon.

According to the police reports, the distressing discovery was made by a scavenger at around 3:00 pm, who visits the landfill daily in search of recyclable materials and scrap. The eyewitness said that he saw what appeared to him as a leg protruding from a garbage bag. He then did further inspections, and emptied the garbage bag, only to find out the remains of the foetus.

Authorities and Homicide Bureau Begin Investigation

Authorities were immediately contacted, who came to investigate the scene along with the Homicide Bureau of investigations alongside a district medical officer, who officially confirmed that the foetus shows no signs of life. Detectives from the Port of Spain criminal investigations department were also alerted who visited the site and participated in the probe.

The investigators suspected that the infant may have been placed in the garbage bag shortly after her birth. The remains of the young kid were immediately transferred for a forensic autopsy to be conducted and confirm the cause of death of the kid.

The intent of the incident and those involved behind it remains unknown, however investigators continue to determine the circumstances surrounding this discovery. The authorities are also pleading with the public to assist in the investigation and come out if they have any information available.

