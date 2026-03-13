UK and Europe add over 160,000 seats for flights to Jamaica for summer 2026

British Airways will operate four weekly flights from both London Gatwick to Kingston and London Heathrow to Montego Bay.

Jamaica: Over 160,000 seats have been added to the flights to Jamaica from the United Kingdom for the upcoming summer season. Several airlines including British Airways, TUI and Virgin Atlantic have enhanced their flight operations for the country.

British Airways will operate four weekly flights from both London Gatwick to Kingston and London Heathrow to Montego Bay. TUI will serve Montego Bay with three weekly departures from London Gatwick along with two weekly flights each from Manchester and Birmingham.

Three major carriers from the UK such as British Airways, TUI and Virgin Atlantic will add a total of 136,640 seats. These seats will provide service to Jamaica through an offer for Summer 2026. It will mark a hike from 125,658 that were added into the flights of summer 2025.

TUI will add 63,480 seats into the flight operations from London to Jamaica, while British Airways will be adding around 41,168 seats. In addition to that, Virgin Atlantic will add 31,992 seats into the route from London to Jamaica.

From Continental Europe, a total of five carriers will operate 105 direct flights into Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport between May and October 2026. It will offer 33,991 seats, marking a hike of 45.9% compared to the 23,290 seats that were available in Summer 2025.

The programme spans four gateways: Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Milan Malpensa, and Lisbon. TUI Fly Netherlands anchors the schedule with 26 Tuesday departures from Amsterdam.

Condor brings two weekly Frankfurt services totalling over 11,000 seats, making Germany the single largest Continental European source market. Italian carrier Neos adds 8,175 seats across 25 departures, while W2Fly rounds off the numbers with a weekly Wednesday service from Lisbon with 18 flights carrying 6,336 seats.