Helicopter makes emergency landing in Choiseul, Saint Lucia; no injuries reported

Castries, Saint Lucia: A helicopter operated by St Lucia Helicopters made an emergency landing in Fiette, Choiseul on Monday afternoon. Right after the incident, the images of the landing went viral on social media, prompting curiosity among the netizens about the reason and casualty due to the landing.

However, no reports of injuries and casualties have been outlined by the authorities and St Lucia Helicopters has also remained silent on the matter. As per the images circulated on social media, the aircraft is lying on the ground in a grassy area following the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the emergency landing have not yet been confirmed and it remains unclear what prompted the aircraft to come down. As of now, no official statement has been issued regarding possible injuries or damage. Now, the investigation on the incident has started to know the reason behind the emergency landing.

In addition to that, the helicopter is also being probed to know the fault into the aircraft, leading to the emergency landing. People have reacted to the situation and noted that there must be proper investigation into the matter to know the real cause behind the emergency landing.

One of the social media users called it a good decision to keep the passenger and helicopter safe and also the properties in the surroundings. One of the users also demanded an official statement from the authorities and St Lucia FFA to know the real reason behind the landing.

Some of the users have lauded the pilot for making a safe landing and safeguarding the lives of the members who boarded the aircraft. One of them added that, "At least he landed the bird, good job.”

Another added that no one was injured and the helicopter still in its condition which is a nice and good sign for the aircraft. People also thanked god for safe landing and lauded the caption for his experience and quality.