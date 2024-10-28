PM Terrance Drew joins Pink Walk for Breast Cancer

The Prime Minister was also accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Geoffrey Hanley, who joined with his wife for the awareness walk.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew and his wife Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew joined the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual Pink Walk on 26th October 2024.

While sharing the update on his official Facebook account, the Prime Minister stated the importance of such activities in creating awareness among the communities.

“Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the Federation and disproportionately affects women. Therefore, activities like these are important to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer,” PM Terrance Drew stated in his post.

Dr Geoffrey Hanley during the Pink Walk Moreover, Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins also participated in raising awareness among the people.

During the awareness walk, the members of the St Kitts Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) also participated along with the community to defeat breast cancer. This year marks the 16th consecutive annual pink walk led by the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation.

The walk started at the Lime Kiln Parking Lot and ended at the Frigate Bay. The walk began at 5:30 in the morning and included specific T-shirt merchandise along with refreshments. The tickets for the same were priced at EC $60.

PM Terrance Drew along with his wife joined Pink Walk for Breast Cancer The walk which featured many key personalities from the twin island federation aimed at raising awareness of the already prevailing health conditions and promoting a healthy lifestyle among women.

Notably, breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer across the federation. The authorities have urged the citizens to immediately get checked in case of any abnormality.

Although the risk of breast cancer is high among women, it can also affect men in the community, and the authorities have also addressed the men to get themselves examined in order to prevent the disease.

