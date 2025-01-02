Sugar Mas 53: Grand Parade takes over the streets of St Kitts

Year 2025 in St Kitts and Nevis was welcomed with the lit up streets; residents and tourists enjoying the Sugar Mas Grand Parade.

St Kitts and Nevis: The grand parade for Sugar Mas 53 lightened up the streets of St Kitts and Nevis with cultural showcase and vibrant band performances. On the first day of New Year, the air was filled with the sounds of steelpan, soca and calypso beats, offering a chance to locals to embrace their skills.

Different bands and their performers danced and sung by highlighting different themes and culture of St Kitts and Nevis on the first day of the parade. They were judged by the audience that gathered on the streets to celebrate the double festive occasion of New Year and Carnival.

The parade went through Dr William Connor Primary School, Cayon Street and Pond Road which is located in the front of Newtown Playing Field. The Grand Parade will run through January 2, 2025.

Band Performances

Kollision Band, a winner of the Road March also took to the stage and paraded across Basseterre to showcase their skills and talents. The revellers and the audience dressed up in the colourful costumes that were adorned with feathers, beads and sequins. The masquerade troupes and dancers moved through the country and danced to the rhythmic beats.

The Carnival troupes such as Luxe Carnival, Majesty Carnival, Novali Mas, Ultra Carnival, Zus Carnival, Iconic Carnival performed in the grand parade. From Jouvert Troupes, the bands such as Chatta Box Jouvert, Excess Jouvert, Global Entry Jouvert, Red Devils, Xtreme Jouvert, and Fantasy Jourvert are scheduled to perform in the parade.

Grand Masters Band, Nu Vybes International Band, Small Axe Band and Kollision Band also performed in the main events of the grand parade.

Grand Parade

The carnival parade is considered as the joyous occasion where the citizens and the audience from across the globe come together and celebrate the creativity, resilient and natural offerings of St Kitts and Nevis.

The parade also features the arrival of the locals, visitors and the diaspora to celebrate together in the true spirit and cultural offerings of St Kitts and Nevis. The energetic music also encouraged the citizens to embrace their culture and perform on the beats of the musical heritage of the country.