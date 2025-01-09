ETA becomes mandatory for residents of visa-free countries to travel UK

ETA will not be considered as visa, but an authorization for the travellers for them to enter the country.

UK: All travellers from visa-free countries will require Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to enter or transit through the United Kingdom (UK). Effective January 8, 2025, the visitors including the citizens of Eastern Caribbean nations must have to apply for ETA to get entry into the UK.

Notably, ETA will not be considered as visa, but an authorization for the travellers for them to enter the country. It is aimed at streamlining the entire process and advancing the steps towards security.

With the implementation of ETA, the travellers will require to complete a mandatory digital authorization process, compared to the previous policies that allowed the visitors from visa-exempt countries to visit or transit through the UK without any specific requirement. These new implementations will not have any effect on the visa-free status for the citizens of the countries in the Caribbean region, but they do need to undergo the ETA procedure as it is now a stature step to travel to the UK.

ETA can be referred to as the pre-clearance step that adds an additional level of digital surveillance. The travellers can apply for the same using the official government website of the UK or via the UK ETA application. The Eta app shall be available for download on both the IOS as well as Android.

The applicants for the ETA must hold a valid and authorized passport along with an email account for the verification procedure. They also need to have a credit or debit card to make the payment of £10 (USD 12.49), as a fee amount for the process.

On acquiring the ETA, the validity of the same is for 2 years or until the expiration of the applicants’ passport, whichever between the two options befalls first. The ETA allows the holder to enter into the UK, with each stay permitted to be prolonged for up to 6 months.

There are certain exceptions regarding the UK Electronic Travel Authorization. A traveller is exempted from the ETA requirements in the following cases:

· The individual holds an authorized visa for the UK.

· The individual has rights to work, study, or reside in the UK either through permanent residency or in case previously entitled with settlement status.

· The individual is a resident of Ireland and is initiating the tour from Guernsey, Jersey, Ireland, or the Isle of Man.

· The individual is an Irish or British citizen.

The ETA system, perhaps, was designed only for the UK. It is different than the Electronic Travel Information and Authorizations System or the ETIAS that is for the European Union. For the citizen to get into Europe, he/ she will have to obtain ETIAS, which is also to be launched this year.